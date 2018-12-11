GPU Coin (GPU) Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GPU Coin (CURRENCY:GPU) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last week, GPU Coin has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. GPU Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $385.00 worth of GPU Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GPU Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003601 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GPU Coin Coin Profile

GPU Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2016. GPU Coin’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. The Reddit community for GPU Coin is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GPU Coin is nullex.io. GPU Coin’s official Twitter account is @GPU_coin.

Buying and Selling GPU Coin

GPU Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GPU Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GPU Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GPU Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

