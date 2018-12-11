Graham W. Savage Sells 12,411 Shares of Cott Corp (COT) Stock

Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) Director Graham W. Savage sold 12,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $187,157.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,585 shares in the company, valued at $612,021.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:COT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.68. 122,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,415. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cott Corp has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $17.69.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.37 million. Cott had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cott Corp will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cott by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,917,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,741,000 after buying an additional 47,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cott by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Cott by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 240,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 150,162 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cott during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,692,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Cott by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 733,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 144,300 shares in the last quarter.

COT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Cott in a report on Friday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cott from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cott in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup set a $19.00 target price on Cott and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cott in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cott currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.76.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

