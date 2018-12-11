Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.24

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.24 and last traded at C$3.27, with a volume of 396178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.28.

GTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$6.40 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94.

In other news, insider Gmt Capital Corp bought 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,021.00. Insiders acquired a total of 89,000 shares of company stock worth $263,777 over the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

