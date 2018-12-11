Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Acquires 141,750 Shares of Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) by 19.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 853,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,750 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aratana Therapeutics were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 32,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 747,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 61,315 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peter Steven St sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,233 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,851.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernst Heinen sold 19,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $134,190.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,073.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,513 shares of company stock worth $660,966. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aratana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aratana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

Shares of NASDAQ PETX opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. Aratana Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aratana Therapeutics Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aratana Therapeutics Profile

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

