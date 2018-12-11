Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $128,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 205.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 556.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at $187,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $123.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 6.81. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $107.59 and a one year high of $264.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $356.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. UBS Group started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.11.

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $565,666.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $57,871.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,131 shares of company stock valued at $103,915. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

