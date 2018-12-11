Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Invests $7.39 Million in Cactus Inc (WHD) Stock

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 193,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,332,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,811,000 after buying an additional 423,339 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after buying an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,359,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cactus Inc has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 0.02.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Cactus had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $150.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cactus Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cactus in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $42.00 price target on Cactus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Johnson Rice upgraded Cactus from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cactus in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cactus from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sale and rent out of a range of engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. The products of the firm are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells, and are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phase of wells.

