Great Atlantic Resources (GR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp (CVE:GR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 321350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile (CVE:GR)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Keymet property located near Bathurst, northeast New Brunswick.

