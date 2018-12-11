Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC) Insider Chindavon Phouikhoune-Phinith Sells 10,000 Shares

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) insider Chindavon Phouikhoune-Phinith sold 10,000 shares of Great Canadian Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.05, for a total transaction of C$500,500.00.

GC stock opened at C$49.82 on Tuesday. Great Canadian Gaming Corp has a 52 week low of C$28.89 and a 52 week high of C$55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$343.20 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Great Canadian Gaming Corp will post 3.0200001118969 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Great Canadian Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Canadian Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.42.

About Great Canadian Gaming

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of March 7, 2018, it had 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in British Columbia, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

