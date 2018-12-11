Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,273 Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,273 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. BidaskClub cut Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. FIG Partners upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens upgraded Wintrust Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.55.
Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $70.26 and a 52-week high of $99.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $347.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.
Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.