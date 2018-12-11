Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $241,000 Stake in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CELG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 16.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 17.8% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Celgene during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,877,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Celgene by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 76,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $66.62 and a 52 week high of $110.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

CELG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Mizuho set a $117.00 price target on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $112.00 price target on Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.99.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

