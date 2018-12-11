Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 378.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

In other news, VP Ananth Naman sold 7,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $731,886.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,368.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $578,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,664.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $96.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.26. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $89.19 and a 52 week high of $123.76.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.65 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/great-lakes-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-cabot-microelectronics-co-ccmp.html.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) process. It provides CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.