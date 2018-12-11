Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Chemours Co (CC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,582 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Chemours worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CC. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 580,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,917 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Chemours by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 112,186 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 334,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 64,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chemours from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Chemours to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chemours from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of CC opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Chemours Co has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $54.62.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 106.98% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

