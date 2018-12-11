Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $5.63 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (FICO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 13.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 12.7% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Fair Isaac by 22.5% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $250.00 price target on Fair Isaac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.43, for a total transaction of $1,964,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,589,178.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A George Battle purchased 5,230 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.57 per share, for a total transaction of $996,681.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,979 shares of company stock worth $23,493,316 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $185.05 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $152.46 and a twelve month high of $241.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.70 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $5.63 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (FICO)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-has-5-63-million-position-in-fair-isaac-co-fico.html.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.