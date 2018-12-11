Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRBK. BidaskClub lowered Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Green Brick Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup set a $11.00 price target on Green Brick Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blake acquired 15,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,922.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 34.1% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $405.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, single family, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.