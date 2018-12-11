Greif (GEF) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Greif in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. KeyCorp reissued a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Greif had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $987.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Greif will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Greif by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Greif by 2,472.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

