GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRUB. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of GrubHub from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrubHub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

Get GrubHub alerts:

In other GrubHub news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $222,968.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 857 shares in the company, valued at $69,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $327,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,296 shares of company stock worth $5,818,514. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the third quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 60.7% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 18,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 89.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $80.92. 1,943,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,459. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.57. GrubHub has a one year low of $66.07 and a one year high of $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Equities analysts predict that GrubHub will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About GrubHub

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.