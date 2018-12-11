GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,427 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 130,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSEC shares. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Friday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of PSEC opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.71 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 54.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.14%.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

