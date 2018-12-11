GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.14 Million Stake in Regional Management Corp (RM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,194 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Regional Management worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Regional Management in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Regional Management in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Regional Management by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RM opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $303.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 44.21 and a current ratio of 44.21. Regional Management Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.72 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.02%. On average, analysts expect that Regional Management Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $34.00 price target on Regional Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regional Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

