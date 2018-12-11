GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 83.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,670 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 121,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,785,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 332,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after buying an additional 30,116 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 76.5% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,972,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,604,000 after buying an additional 1,288,177 shares during the period. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

HCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

