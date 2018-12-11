Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.27 million and a P/E ratio of 19.21. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.78 million during the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 17.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Kirk L. Lee sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $59,484.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,714 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.86 per share, with a total value of $122,042.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, commercial real estate, farmland, consumer, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, and agricultural loans.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.