H & R Block Inc (HRB) Receives $24.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.12.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of H & R Block from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,588,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 2,092.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,162,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,952,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,682 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,766,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,692 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HRB traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,346,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,888. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.09. H & R Block has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 17.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,624.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. Equities analysts expect that H & R Block will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.56%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

