Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a neutral rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $21,690,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,485,000 after acquiring an additional 48,526 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 277,953 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.