Hammer Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,027 Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Hammer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000. Apple makes up about 2.3% of Hammer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $133,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $169.60 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.24 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The stock has a market cap of $828.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $232.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.44.

In other Apple news, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $22,911,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,950,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

