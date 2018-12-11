Hardide (HDD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hardide (LON:HDD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:HDD opened at GBX 1.38 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Hardide has a twelve month low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.27 ($0.03).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Hardide in a report on Wednesday, September 19th.

Hardide Company Profile

Hardide Plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

