Harris Co. (HRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.88.

HRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Harris from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Harris to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Harris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Harris from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Get Harris alerts:

In other Harris news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 26,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $4,283,430.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $627,407.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,594,312.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Harris by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,918,000 after buying an additional 377,269 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Harris by 5,847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 318,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,961,000 after buying an additional 313,536 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Harris by 3,472.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 209,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after buying an additional 203,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Harris by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,543,000 after buying an additional 192,059 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Harris by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,344,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,471,000 after buying an additional 178,395 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRS opened at $143.45 on Tuesday. Harris has a 52 week low of $134.30 and a 52 week high of $175.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Harris had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harris will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 42.15%.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.