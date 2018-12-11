Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) CFO William Edwin Alvarez, Jr. Buys 2,000 Shares

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) CFO William Edwin Alvarez, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $20,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,114 shares in the company, valued at $32,011.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HCAP opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.74. Harvest Capital Credit Corp has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 30.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit Corp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,350,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,714,000. Harvest Capital Credit accounts for about 33.8% of Franklin Square Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. owned 21.10% of Harvest Capital Credit as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

