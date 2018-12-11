Hastings Group (HSTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HSTG. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 272 ($3.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 257 ($3.36) target price on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 245.79 ($3.21).

HSTG opened at GBX 172.60 ($2.26) on Tuesday. Hastings Group has a 12 month low of GBX 244 ($3.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 336.70 ($4.40).

In other news, insider Toby van der Meer purchased 129,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £348,451.84 ($455,314.05).

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Retail. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

