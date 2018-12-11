Hauppauge Digital (HAUP) vs. Mitek Systems (MITK) Head-To-Head Survey

Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP) and Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Hauppauge Digital alerts:

This table compares Hauppauge Digital and Mitek Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A Mitek Systems -18.58% 5.75% 4.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of Mitek Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Hauppauge Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Mitek Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hauppauge Digital has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitek Systems has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hauppauge Digital and Mitek Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hauppauge Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitek Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mitek Systems has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. Given Mitek Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mitek Systems is more favorable than Hauppauge Digital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hauppauge Digital and Mitek Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mitek Systems $63.56 million 5.80 -$11.81 million $0.13 75.00

Hauppauge Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mitek Systems.

Summary

Mitek Systems beats Hauppauge Digital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hauppauge Digital

Hauppauge Digital Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various consumer electronic hardware and software products that link TV and other video delivery technologies to personal computers and mobile devices. The company offers TV receivers and tuners, including Broadway that connects to a TV signal and then transmits that TV signal through a Wi-Fi network or the Internet; digital TV receivers and hybrid analog/digital TV receivers, which enable a PC user to watch digital television in a resizable window on a PC or laptop screen; PCTV systems TV tuner products that allow users to view television programming on their computers; and analog TV tuners. It also provides video recorder products, such as USB-Live2, a standard definition video recorder used to record video tapes and other types of video into a PC; HD PVR 2, a kit for gamers to record high definition videos; HD PVR, a high-definition video recorder for making compressed video recordings, as well as to record old home video tapes into an AVCHD format; and Colossus to record high definition video from a cable TV or satellite set top box. In addition, the company offers other software products comprising WinTV application, a PC based TV watching, pause, and recoding application; WinTV Extend software product, a PC based Internet video server that streams live TV or other video content to remote devices; Impact video capture board for PC based video conferencing and video capture in industrial applications; MediaMVP-HD, a Linux-based digital media device that link TV sets and PCs; and MediaMVP to watch and listen to PC-based videos, music, and pictures on a TV set through a home network, as well as provides an on-TV-screen display of media directory listings. The company sells its products through retailers, PC manufacturers, and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Hauppauge Digital Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hauppauge Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hauppauge Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.