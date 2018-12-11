HC Wainwright Reiterates “$5.00” Price Target for SuperCom (SPCB)

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) has been assigned a $5.00 target price by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 237.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. 411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,598. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $22.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.27.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). SuperCom had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SuperCom will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.