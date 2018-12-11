Head-To-Head Analysis: Phoenix Footwear Group (PXFG) & Skechers USA (SKX)

Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) and Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Phoenix Footwear Group has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skechers USA has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phoenix Footwear Group and Skechers USA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix Footwear Group $18.68 million 0.09 -$950,000.00 N/A N/A Skechers USA $4.16 billion 0.92 $179.19 million $1.78 13.63

Skechers USA has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Footwear Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Skechers USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of Phoenix Footwear Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Skechers USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix Footwear Group and Skechers USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix Footwear Group -1.63% N/A N/A Skechers USA 4.13% 13.81% 9.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Phoenix Footwear Group and Skechers USA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix Footwear Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Skechers USA 0 8 5 0 2.38

Skechers USA has a consensus target price of $31.89, indicating a potential upside of 31.45%. Given Skechers USA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skechers USA is more favorable than Phoenix Footwear Group.

Summary

Skechers USA beats Phoenix Footwear Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phoenix Footwear Group Company Profile

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and sells women's footwear primarily in the United States. The company offers its products under the Trotters and SoftWalk brand names. It distributes its products through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through SoftWalkshoes.com and trotters.com Websites. Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand. It also provides lightweight sport athletic lifestyle products, classic athletic-inspired styles, and sport sandals and boots under the Skechers Sport brand name; casual and sport styles sneakers, and sandals under the Skechers Active and Skechers Sport Active brand; and sneakers under Skecher Street brand for millennials, Gen Y's, and young women. In addition, the company offers classic espadrille, and vulcanized and sport footwear under the BOBS from Skechers name; casual, dress, and active styles, as well as boots and accessories for men under the Mark Nason name; technical footwear under the Skechers Performance brand for men and women, as well as under the YOU by Skechers name for women; and boots, shoes, high-tops, sneakers, and sandals for infants, toddlers, boys, and girls under the Skechers Kids name. Further, it provides men's and women's casuals, such as field boots, hikers, and athletic shoes under the Skechers Work name. The company sells its products through department and specialty stores, athletic and independent retailers, boutiques, and Internet retailers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and own retail stores. As of October 18, 2018, it owned and operated 2,802 company-owned and third-party-owned retail stores. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

