Head to Head Analysis: Social Reality (SRAX) vs. AirMedia Group (AMCN)

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) and AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:AMCN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Social Reality and AirMedia Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Reality $23.35 million 1.21 -$6.65 million ($0.81) -3.43 AirMedia Group $23.76 million 0.63 -$156.47 million N/A N/A

Social Reality has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AirMedia Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Social Reality and AirMedia Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Reality 0 0 1 0 3.00 AirMedia Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Social Reality and AirMedia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Reality 84.23% 82.97% 59.28% AirMedia Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Social Reality has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AirMedia Group has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Social Reality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of AirMedia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Social Reality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Social Reality beats AirMedia Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Social Reality Company Profile

Social Reality, Inc., a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Its technology tools enable publishers and advertisers to maximize their digital advertising initiatives. The company offers Social Reality Ad Exchange (SRAX), a real time bidding (RTB) sell side and buy side representation technology, which assists publishers in delivering their media inventory to the RTB exchanges; and SRAXmd, an ad targeting and data platform for healthcare brands, agencies, and medical content publishers. It also provides SRAX Social, a social media and loyalty platform that allow brands to launch and manage their social media initiatives; SRAX app, a platform, which allows publishers and content owners to launch native mobile applications through its SRAX platform; SRAXfan tools enable brands and agencies to connect with sports fans at home, the stadium or out-of-home at gathering locations; and SRAXauto tools enable targeting and engagement with potential auto buyers at dealerships, auto shows, and at home across desktop and mobile environments. The company sells targeted and measurable online advertising campaigns and programs to brand advertisers and advertising agencies across Facebook apps and Websites, as well as offers its services through in-house sales team. Social Reality, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

AirMedia Group Company Profile

AirMedia Group Inc. operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations. It also displays non-advertising content, such as weather, sports, comedy clips, local attractions, documentaries, commentaries, and reality shows. In addition, the company holds concession rights to install and operate Wi-Fi systems on railway administration bureaus, long-haul buses, and airlines; and operates advertising platforms, such as light boxes, billboards, and LED screens. Further, it operates CIBN-AirMedia channel to broadcast network TV programs to air travelers. AirMedia Group Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

