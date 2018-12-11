Head-To-Head Comparison: ANSYS (ANSS) vs. CounterPath (CPAH)

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) and CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ANSYS alerts:

94.4% of ANSYS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of CounterPath shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of ANSYS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.3% of CounterPath shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ANSYS and CounterPath, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS 1 3 10 0 2.64 CounterPath 0 0 0 0 N/A

ANSYS currently has a consensus target price of $175.40, suggesting a potential upside of 13.62%. Given ANSYS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ANSYS is more favorable than CounterPath.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANSYS and CounterPath’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS $1.10 billion 11.78 $259.25 million $3.61 42.76 CounterPath $12.38 million 0.98 -$3.21 million N/A N/A

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than CounterPath.

Profitability

This table compares ANSYS and CounterPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS 27.00% 15.33% 12.39% CounterPath -25.33% -39.02% -25.05%

Risk & Volatility

ANSYS has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CounterPath has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ANSYS beats CounterPath on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization. It also provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite, which provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. In addition, the company offers power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; SCADE product suite, a solution for embedded software simulation, code production, and automated certification; system simulation capability for the design of automated products; and high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. Further, it provides Discovery product family for use in the simulation of product design; academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching; ANSYS medini analyze, a suite for functional safety analysis; and ANSYS Fluent that automatically refines the mesh. The company serves engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, electronics, semiconductors, energy, materials and chemical processing, turbomachinery, consumer products, healthcare, and sports industries and academia. ANSYS, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers; Bria X, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud; and Cloud Solutions for enterprises, operators, and telecommunication channel partners to leverage the Stretto Platform to procure, distribute, provide, and manage Bria Stretto clients from the cloud, as well as to offer hosted messaging and collaboration solutions. In addition, it provides subscription, support, and maintenance services; and professional and other services, such as product configuration and customization, implementation, engineering, and training. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.