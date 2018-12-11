Head-To-Head Comparison: Mr. Amazing Loans (MRAL) & Credit Acceptance (CACC)

Mr. Amazing Loans (OTC:MRAL) and Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Mr. Amazing Loans shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Credit Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Mr. Amazing Loans shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Credit Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Mr. Amazing Loans has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credit Acceptance has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mr. Amazing Loans and Credit Acceptance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Amazing Loans 0 1 0 0 2.00 Credit Acceptance 3 3 1 0 1.71

Mr. Amazing Loans currently has a consensus target price of $0.31, indicating a potential upside of 158.33%. Credit Acceptance has a consensus target price of $344.33, indicating a potential downside of 8.79%. Given Mr. Amazing Loans’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mr. Amazing Loans is more favorable than Credit Acceptance.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mr. Amazing Loans and Credit Acceptance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Amazing Loans $1.69 million 1.24 -$5.50 million N/A N/A Credit Acceptance $1.11 billion 6.57 $470.20 million $20.44 18.47

Credit Acceptance has higher revenue and earnings than Mr. Amazing Loans.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Amazing Loans and Credit Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Amazing Loans -275.74% -85.92% -83.89% Credit Acceptance 48.70% 28.83% 8.87%

Summary

Credit Acceptance beats Mr. Amazing Loans on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mr. Amazing Loans Company Profile

Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation, a consumer finance company, provides unsecured online consumer loans to individuals in the United States. It offers loans for debt consolidation, medical expenses, home improvements, auto repairs, purchases, and discretionary spending. The company provides its loans to residents under the Mr. Amazing Loans brand name through its mramazingloans.com Website in 20 states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as IEG Holdings Corporation. Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. Credit Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

