Head-To-Head Comparison: Ulta Beauty (ULTA) versus Star Group (SGU)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) and Star Group (NYSE:SGU) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ulta Beauty and Star Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty 9.99% 33.75% 19.71% Star Group 3.31% 13.08% 5.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ulta Beauty and Star Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty 0 6 18 0 2.75 Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus price target of $289.17, suggesting a potential upside of 15.16%. Given Ulta Beauty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ulta Beauty is more favorable than Star Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Star Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Star Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ulta Beauty and Star Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty $5.88 billion 2.55 $555.23 million $8.16 30.77 Star Group $1.68 billion 0.31 $55.50 million N/A N/A

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Star Group.

Dividends

Star Group pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Ulta Beauty does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Ulta Beauty has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Group has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats Star Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It provides private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products. As of August 4, 2018, the company operated 1,124 retail stores across 49 states and the District of Columbia. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers ancillary home services, including home security and plumbing. As of September 30, 2017, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 455,000 full service residential and commercial customers. It also sells home heating oil, gasoline, and diesel fuel to approximately 74,000 customers on a delivery only basis. The company was formerly known as Star Gas Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Star Group, L.P. in October 2017. Star Group, L.P. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

