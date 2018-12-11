Head to Head Contrast: Icon (ICLR) & BIOQUAL (BIOQ)

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) and BIOQUAL (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

BIOQUAL pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Icon does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Icon and BIOQUAL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icon $1.76 billion 4.31 $281.48 million $5.39 25.99 BIOQUAL $35.88 million 0.92 $3.66 million N/A N/A

Icon has higher revenue and earnings than BIOQUAL.

Profitability

This table compares Icon and BIOQUAL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icon 12.88% 26.08% 14.62% BIOQUAL 9.51% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Icon shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Icon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of BIOQUAL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Icon has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIOQUAL has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Icon and BIOQUAL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icon 1 1 6 0 2.63 BIOQUAL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Icon currently has a consensus target price of $146.13, indicating a potential upside of 4.31%. Given Icon’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Icon is more favorable than BIOQUAL.

Summary

Icon beats BIOQUAL on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. The company's clinical development services include product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk-based monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services. Its clinical development services also comprise interactive response technologies, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical imaging, adaptive trial design and execution, medical device and biosimilar trial, functional, strategic resourcing, sample analyses, safety testing, microbiology, custom flow cytometry, biomarker development, bioanalysis, immunoassay development, patient registries, outcomes research, health economics, market access and commercialization, drug price consulting, and healthcare and scientific communication services, as well as research trials for the U.S. government agencies, electronic transmission of test results, and electronic patient reported outcomes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About BIOQUAL

Bioqual, Inc. provides research, development, consulting, and testing/assay services to commercial clients and government laboratories in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of cancer, AIDS, hepatitis, influenza, immunology, transgenic, contraception, breeding and development of genetically defined animals, and neurobiology and behavior, as well as zika, dengue, malaria, respiratory syncytial virus, and other infectious diseases. Its services also include sample processing, virus stock generation, infectious virus quantitation, virus neutralization assays, hemagglutination inhibition assays, quantitative PCR, antigen and antibody ELISA detection assays, flow cytometry, lymphocyte proliferation, and other cell-based assays. In addition, the company provides in-vivo animal model related services. Bioqual, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

