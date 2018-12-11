Head to Head Contrast: Westlake Chemical (WLK) & Methes Energies International (MEIL)

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) and Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westlake Chemical and Methes Energies International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical $8.04 billion 1.06 $1.30 billion $5.47 12.02 Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Westlake Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Methes Energies International.

Profitability

This table compares Westlake Chemical and Methes Energies International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical 19.36% 19.75% 9.69% Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Westlake Chemical and Methes Energies International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical 2 8 7 0 2.29 Methes Energies International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus price target of $105.73, indicating a potential upside of 59.53%. Given Westlake Chemical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westlake Chemical is more favorable than Methes Energies International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Westlake Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.0% of Westlake Chemical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Methes Energies International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Westlake Chemical has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Methes Energies International has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Westlake Chemical pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Methes Energies International does not pay a dividend. Westlake Chemical pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westlake Chemical has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Summary

Westlake Chemical beats Methes Energies International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells building products fabricated from PVC, including pipe, fittings, profiles, trims, moldings, fence and decking products, window and door components, and film and sheet products. Westlake Chemical Corporation offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses in various consumer and industrial markets, such as flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

Methes Energies International Company Profile

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock. It sells its products and services to a network of biodiesel fuel producers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

