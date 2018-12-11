Head to Head Review: Aquantia (AQ) vs. Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aquantia and Applied Optoelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquantia $103.37 million 2.99 -$5.41 million ($0.48) -18.50 Applied Optoelectronics $382.33 million 1.02 $73.95 million $4.23 4.67

Applied Optoelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Aquantia. Aquantia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Optoelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aquantia and Applied Optoelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquantia 0 0 5 0 3.00 Applied Optoelectronics 4 2 4 0 2.00

Aquantia presently has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 78.30%. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus target price of $25.11, indicating a potential upside of 27.21%. Given Aquantia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aquantia is more favorable than Applied Optoelectronics.

Profitability

This table compares Aquantia and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquantia -4.45% -6.14% -5.10% Applied Optoelectronics 4.20% 8.73% 6.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of Aquantia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Aquantia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Applied Optoelectronics beats Aquantia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aquantia

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. Its products include corporate and cloud data center products; enterprise infrastructure products; and access products, such as client connectivity and carrier access. The company sells its products to integrated circuit suppliers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales. Aquantia Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

