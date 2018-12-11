Head-To-Head Review: MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (MITFY) versus Capital Properties (CPTP)

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) and Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Capital Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. MITIE GRP PLC/ADR pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Properties has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MITIE GRP PLC/ADR and Capital Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MITIE GRP PLC/ADR $2.92 billion 0.20 -$35.95 million $0.89 7.28 Capital Properties $5.25 million 20.11 $6.00 million N/A N/A

Capital Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MITIE GRP PLC/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares MITIE GRP PLC/ADR and Capital Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MITIE GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Capital Properties 45.06% 14.41% 12.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MITIE GRP PLC/ADR and Capital Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MITIE GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Capital Properties beats MITIE GRP PLC/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems. The company also provides professional services, including capital project consultancy, energy consultancy, real estate advisory, records management consultancy, security and risk strategy, sustainability strategy, technical assets strategy, and workplace and design services; and cleaning and environmental services, such as pest control and landscaping services. In addition, it offers document management services; custody services, such as immigration and prison services; and indoor and outdoor event catering services. Further, the company provides property management services primarily to clients in the social housing sector; and painting and commercial refurbishment roofing services. Mitie Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Southwark, the United Kingdom.

Capital Properties Company Profile

Capital Properties, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leasing of land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; owns and leases an undeveloped parcel of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes on a short-term basis; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The company was formerly known as Providence and Worcester Company and changed its name to Capital Properties, Inc. in 1984. Capital Properties, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

