Head-To-Head Survey: The First Bancshares (FBSI) vs. ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)

The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) and ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of The First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of ESSA Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of The First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of ESSA Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

The First Bancshares has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESSA Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The First Bancshares and ESSA Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A ESSA Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The First Bancshares and ESSA Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancshares $10.90 million 2.16 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A ESSA Bancorp $72.32 million 2.62 $6.53 million N/A N/A

ESSA Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than The First Bancshares.

Dividends

ESSA Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. The First Bancshares does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares The First Bancshares and ESSA Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancshares 9.04% N/A N/A ESSA Bancorp 9.03% 3.64% 0.36%

Summary

ESSA Bancorp beats The First Bancshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the First Home Bank that provides various banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer loans, including vehicle, personal, and certificate of deposit loans; real estate loans for purchasing a new home, home construction, refinancing existing home, adding to existing home, and buying undeveloped land; agriculture loans, such as livestock, line of credit, equipment, and agriculture real estate loans; and commercial loans comprising term, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers direct deposit, telephone banking, safe deposit box, merchant, and cash management services, as well as debit cards. Further, it invests in mortgage-back securities, the United States Government and agency securities, and other assets. The company operates through a home office in Mountain Grove; and seven full service branch facilities in Marshfield, Ava, Kissee Mills, Gainesville, Sparta, Crane, and Springfield, Missouri. First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Mountain Grove, Missouri.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses. The company's loan portfolio comprises first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one- to four-family residential real estate property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans. In addition, it offers insurance benefits consulting services, such as health insurance, life insurance, short term and long term disability, dental, vision, 401(K) retirement planning, and individual health products, as well as asset management and trust, and investment services. As of September 30, 2017, the company operated 25 full-service banking offices, including 10 offices in Monroe County, 3 offices in Lehigh County, 6 offices in Northampton County, 1 office in Lackawanna County, 1 office in Luzerne County, 1 office in Chester County, 2 offices in Delaware County, and 1 office in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

