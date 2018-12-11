Healthequity (HQY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has $83.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “With solid HSA member growth, HealthEquity exited the third quarter on an impressive note. Additionally, a bullish guidance for fiscal 2019 paints a bright picture. Strong growth in Service and Custodial revenue segments too buoys optimism. Currently, HealthEquity is the third largest HSA custodian by market share. In addition to HSA, the company offers health reimbursement arrangement (HRA) and a health flexible spending account (FSA) to regional employers. These apart, HealthEquity’s 401(K) solution that lowers the cost, risk and work of managing a retirement plan bode well for the company. Moreover, management is optimistic about the launch of HealthEquity retirement services. However, the company faces stiff competition in the Medical Services markets. HealthEquity is required to comply with strict Treasury Regulations formulated by the Internal Revenue Service or the IRS. “

HQY has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Healthequity from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Healthequity from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Healthequity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.08.

Shares of Healthequity stock opened at $67.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.31, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37. Healthequity has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthequity will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $348,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,048,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,027,400. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthequity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Healthequity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthequity by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Healthequity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Healthequity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

