Hecla Mining (HL) versus Canada Jetlines (JETMF) Head-To-Head Survey

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) and Canada Jetlines (OTCMKTS:JETMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hecla Mining and Canada Jetlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hecla Mining 0 3 4 0 2.57 Canada Jetlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hecla Mining currently has a consensus target price of $4.61, suggesting a potential upside of 96.89%. Given Hecla Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hecla Mining is more favorable than Canada Jetlines.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hecla Mining and Canada Jetlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hecla Mining $577.78 million 1.94 -$23.51 million $0.10 23.40 Canada Jetlines N/A N/A -$2.37 million N/A N/A

Canada Jetlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hecla Mining.

Volatility & Risk

Hecla Mining has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canada Jetlines has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hecla Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Canada Jetlines does not pay a dividend. Hecla Mining pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.1% of Hecla Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Hecla Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hecla Mining and Canada Jetlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hecla Mining -5.18% 0.60% 0.38% Canada Jetlines N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hecla Mining beats Canada Jetlines on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island, Alaska; the Lucky Friday mine located in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian mine located in the state of Durango, Mexico. The company also owns interests in the Fire Creek mine located primarily in Lander County, Nevada; the Hollister mine located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Midas property located northeast of Winnemucca, Nevada. Hecla Mining Company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines Ltd. operates as an ultra-low cost carrier scheduled airline. The company plans to operate flights across Canada; and provide non-stop services from Canada to the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It also provides services to passengers, such as in-flight food and baggage. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

