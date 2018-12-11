HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (HDELY) Receives $23.00 Average PT from Brokerages

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank downgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd.

HDELY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.28. 221,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,189. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

