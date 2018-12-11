HeidelbergCement (HEI) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, August 31st. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €77.78 ($90.44).

HEI opened at €54.74 ($63.65) on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €76.94 ($89.47) and a 1 year high of €96.00 ($111.63).

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

