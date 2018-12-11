HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (HLE) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HLE. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €52.06 ($60.54).

HLE opened at €32.86 ($38.21) on Tuesday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a twelve month low of €39.08 ($45.44) and a twelve month high of €59.10 ($68.72).

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

