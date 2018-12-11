HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (HEGIY) and VINCI S A/ADR (VCISY) Financial Review

HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) and VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR and VINCI S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR N/A N/A N/A VINCI S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VINCI S A/ADR has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR and VINCI S A/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A VINCI S A/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. VINCI S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of VINCI S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR and VINCI S A/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR $2.93 billion 3.24 $561.51 million $2.33 16.90 VINCI S A/ADR $45.46 billion 1.07 $3.10 billion N/A N/A

VINCI S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR.

Summary

VINCI S A/ADR beats HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers box tissue papers, first-aid products, enema, skin care and cleansing products, baby skin care products, sanitary napkins and pantiliners, kitchen towels, pocket handkerchiefs, preservation bags/paper, toilet rolls, adult and baby diapers, and wet tissues. It is also involved in the trading of various products for ladies, pregnant women, infants, and kids. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

About VINCI S A/ADR

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates motorway concession with a network of 4,422 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide. The company also designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructure and public amenities under public-private partnership arrangements; and provides energy transition, digital transformation, electrical engineering and installation, fire protection, and telecommunications services. In addition, it builds and refurbishes roads, motorways, railways, urban transport lines, and hard surfaces for airports and industrial and commercial facilities; and delivers related works, including demolition, deconstruction, drainage, earthworks, utility networks, and urban amenity projects. Further, the company constructs buildings, facilities, transport infrastructure, hydraulic infrastructure, renewable and nuclear energy, environmental engineering, oil and gas, and mining projects. VINCI SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

