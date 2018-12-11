Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife has surpassed the industry in the past year, which can be attributable to the company’s solid past record that was retained in third-quarter 2018. Notably, both top and bottom lines improved year over year, and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for the fourth consecutive time. Results were driven by solid volumes in most regions. Incidentally, the quarter marked the second highest volume points achieved by the company as well as highest year-on-year volume points growth. Further, robust sales and gross margin fueled the bottom line. These aspects encouraged management to raise volumes outlook, while it also pulled up its earnings view for 2018. Further the company is also on track with new product launches. However, Herbalife’s solid international presence keep it exposed to adverse currency movements. Incidentally, management updated its 2018 sales view, to account for a 70-bps negative currency impact.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,920. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $33.22 and a one year high of $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 82.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Pezzullo sold 99,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $5,522,088.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth about $1,268,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,058,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,692,000 after buying an additional 103,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,655,000 after buying an additional 98,129 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth about $5,591,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 17.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 902,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,239,000 after buying an additional 132,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

