Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) Holdings Cut by Think Investments LP

Think Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,920 shares during the quarter. Herbalife Nutrition accounts for 8.6% of Think Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Think Investments LP owned about 0.28% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $23,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 343.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,349,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 91.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,662,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,763 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 6,745.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,809,000 after purchasing an additional 950,345 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 484.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 991,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,086,000 after purchasing an additional 821,856 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 99.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,921,000 after purchasing an additional 509,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on Herbalife Nutrition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.42.

In related news, COO David Pezzullo sold 99,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $5,522,088.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLF traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,920. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a one year low of $33.22 and a one year high of $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 82.17% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

