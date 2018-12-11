Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,592 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 91.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,662,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,854,000 after purchasing an additional 188,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 343.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,349,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 33.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,145,000 after purchasing an additional 414,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 29.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,167,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,713,000 after purchasing an additional 264,250 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David Pezzullo sold 33,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $1,840,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on Herbalife Nutrition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

HLF opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 12 month low of $33.22 and a 12 month high of $60.41.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 82.17% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

