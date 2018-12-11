Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Holdings Lifted by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.02% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 58.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 21.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 206,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 861.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth $1,075,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,469,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,646,000 after purchasing an additional 100,735 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HT. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a $19.00 price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Hasu P. Shah bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $25,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neil H. Shah bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 323,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,909.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,500 shares of company stock worth $233,860 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,730 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

