Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.47.

HT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $16.75 in a report on Monday.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.35. 18,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $739.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $24.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,966. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hasu P. Shah acquired 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $233,860 over the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 72.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $184,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,730 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

